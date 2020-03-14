Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $79.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.