Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.25 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $11,287,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Surevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

General Dynamics stock opened at $139.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $128.53 and a one year high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.