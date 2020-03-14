Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,027 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,277 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,697,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,428 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,696,509 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BVN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -149.96 and a beta of 0.71. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.33). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $235.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

