Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 100.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,341,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,345,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,407 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,613,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,166,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,806,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,158,000 after purchasing an additional 799,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of ELS opened at $66.67 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 58.85%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

