Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.49 Million Holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Autohome worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Autohome by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Autohome by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Autohome in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the fourth quarter worth $2,839,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. CICC Research cut shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Autohome stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. Autohome Inc has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.32.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Autohome had a net margin of 38.06% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

