Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.21 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Lincoln National worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.91. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.90.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

