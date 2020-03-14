Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 102.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 41.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6,862.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,496,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from to and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

IT opened at $106.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day moving average is $148.55. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

