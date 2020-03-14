Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold acquired 12,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $820,246.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.10. Raymond James has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.