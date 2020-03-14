Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,602,000 after acquiring an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,430,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,668,000 after acquiring an additional 311,318 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,589,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,558,000 after acquiring an additional 353,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,215,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,963,000 after acquiring an additional 308,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,622,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,537,000 after acquiring an additional 797,413 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $70.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 64.50%.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.