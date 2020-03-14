Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,157 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $15.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from to in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.