Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Hasbro by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 706,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,608,000 after acquiring an additional 343,966 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hasbro by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.02 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.83.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.82.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

