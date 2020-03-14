Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Huazhu Group worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

HTHT opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. Huazhu Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.39.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HTHT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.16.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.