Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.66.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Roth Capital lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $124.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

