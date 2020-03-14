Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 119,044 Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 119,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on STX. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $136,054.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,720. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

