Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 17,975 Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.73% of Radius Health worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,320,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Radius Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

RDUS opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.65. Radius Health Inc has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $55.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 76.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Radius Health Inc will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

