Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 166.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,900 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of VICI Properties worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 27,009.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,095,000 after buying an additional 4,226,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,185,000 after buying an additional 3,353,611 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,421,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,873,000 after buying an additional 1,751,951 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $40,116,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,453,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,139,000 after buying an additional 680,300 shares during the period.

VICI stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 116.25 and a quick ratio of 116.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. VICI Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,225.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $583,266.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,913.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 74,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,697 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

