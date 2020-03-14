Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,883 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 829.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 27,974 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 370.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.47.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $83.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.41. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

