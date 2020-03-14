Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 15,500 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 286.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.7% in the third quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

PNW opened at $81.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $76.88 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

