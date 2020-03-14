Pi Financial Upgrades Open Text (TSE:OTEX) to Neutral

Pi Financial upgraded shares of Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of OTEX opened at C$50.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$59.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.63. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion and a PE ratio of 42.08. Open Text has a one year low of C$45.00 and a one year high of C$63.43.

In other Open Text news, Senior Officer Christopher James Mcgourlay sold 2,099 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.65, for a total transaction of C$131,510.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$816,441.67. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 345,000 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.45, for a total value of C$21,200,737.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 839,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$51,598,845.66. Insiders have sold a total of 412,473 shares of company stock valued at $25,355,380 in the last quarter.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

