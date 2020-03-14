Pi Financial Analysts Give Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) a C$3.60 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$3.60 target price on Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$2.80 target price on shares of Baylin Technologies in a report on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 target price on Baylin Technologies and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Shares of BYL opened at C$1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. Baylin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.06.

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.