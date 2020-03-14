Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Cut to C$1.75

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$1.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.59.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$1.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.31 million and a P/E ratio of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$0.91 and a 1-year high of C$7.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.06.

In related news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.59, for a total transaction of C$53,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$307,339.90.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

