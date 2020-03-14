Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,200 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Perficient worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Perficient by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Perficient by 40.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,546 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 61,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 17,794 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $749,127.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at $20,434,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 5,833 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $245,569.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,147,042. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

