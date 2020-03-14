Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,200 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Perficient worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Perficient by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Perficient by 40.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,546 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 61,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ PRFT opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 17,794 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $749,127.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at $20,434,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 5,833 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $245,569.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,147,042. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.
About Perficient
Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.
