PennyMac Financial Services Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.75 million.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.82%.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $611,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,227 shares of company stock worth $4,337,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

