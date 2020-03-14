PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Insider David M. Walker Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $178,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David M. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Tuesday, February 25th, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $178,300.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $169,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $167,600.00.

NYSE PFSI opened at $29.13 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.39.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 50,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 36,108 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.