Peel Hunt Trims Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Target Price to GBX 50

Premier Oil (LON:PMO) had its target price decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the oil producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PMO. Barclays raised their price target on Premier Oil from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Premier Oil to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 129.29 ($1.70).

PMO stock opened at GBX 16.01 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.04 million and a P/E ratio of 0.91. Premier Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 64.48 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 120.70 ($1.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.27.

In related news, insider Richard Rose bought 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £298.98 ($393.29). Insiders have purchased 621 shares of company stock worth $57,531 over the last quarter.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

