Peel Hunt Trims Morses Club (LON:MCL) Target Price to GBX 150

Morses Club (LON:MCL) had its target price lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target (down from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Morses Club alerts:

LON MCL opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.87) on Wednesday. Morses Club has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.50 ($2.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 123.21.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.