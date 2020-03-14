Peel Hunt Trims Morses Club (LON:MCL) Target Price to GBX 150

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020 // Comments off

Morses Club (LON:MCL) had its target price lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target (down from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Wednesday.

LON MCL opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.87) on Wednesday. Morses Club has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.50 ($2.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 123.21.

About Morses Club

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.