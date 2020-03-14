Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 178.80 ($2.35).

Shares of LON:SUMO opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.63 million and a PE ratio of 101.56. Sumo Group has a twelve month low of GBX 125.50 ($1.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 205 ($2.70). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 182.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 168.82.

In other Sumo Group news, insider Carl Cavers sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.57), for a total value of £975,000 ($1,282,557.22).

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

