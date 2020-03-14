Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of John Menzies from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 539 ($7.09) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

LON MNZS opened at GBX 160.80 ($2.12) on Tuesday. John Menzies has a 12 month low of GBX 263.45 ($3.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 555 ($7.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $135.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 366.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 409.89.

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

