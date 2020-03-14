Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FUTR. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($25.98) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Future alerts:

Shares of Future stock opened at GBX 930 ($12.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.53 million and a PE ratio of 100.00. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 722 ($9.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,572 ($20.68). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,249.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,314.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick purchased 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,184 ($15.57) per share, with a total value of £99,302.08 ($130,626.26).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.