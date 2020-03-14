Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.47) price objective (down previously from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 341.25 ($4.49).

Shares of BBY opened at GBX 238.80 ($3.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Balfour Beatty has a one year low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a one year high of GBX 296.94 ($3.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 262.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 241.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $2.10. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

In related news, insider Anne Drinkwater purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Insiders have acquired 4,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,914 in the last three months.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

