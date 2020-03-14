Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays began coverage on Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,200 ($94.71) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,640 ($113.65).

Shares of SPX opened at GBX 8,225 ($108.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.20. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 6,950 ($91.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,936.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,499.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 78 ($1.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $32.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Jamie Pike bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,690 ($101.16) per share, for a total transaction of £99,970 ($131,504.87).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

