PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of PCSB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $247.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.44. PCSB Financial has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 3.12%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCSB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PCSB Financial by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 62,784 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in PCSB Financial by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PCSB Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in PCSB Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

