Parsons (NYSE:PSN) & Open Text (NYSE:OTEX) Head to Head Survey

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) and Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Parsons and Open Text’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons 3.05% -35.74% 4.19% Open Text 11.13% 8.36% 3.92%

This table compares Parsons and Open Text’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons $3.95 billion 0.75 $222.34 million $1.46 20.09 Open Text $2.87 billion 3.48 $285.50 million $1.06 34.74

Open Text has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Parsons. Parsons is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Open Text, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Parsons shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Open Text shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Open Text shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Parsons and Open Text, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons 1 2 5 0 2.50 Open Text 0 2 6 0 2.75

Parsons presently has a consensus price target of $41.14, suggesting a potential upside of 40.28%. Open Text has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.51%. Given Parsons’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Parsons is more favorable than Open Text.

Summary

Open Text beats Parsons on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S. Army and the United States intelligence community; ThunderRidge, a tool that assists cyber operational users to develop action plans, assess cyber threats, and disseminate situational awareness in real-time; and geospatial intelligence, big data analytics, and threat mitigation technology services to the defense, intelligence, space and command, control, communications, computer, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. It also provides mission planning for space situational awareness, small satellite systems integration, electronic warfare, directed energy modeling and simulation, and command and control systems and support to the Missile Defense Agency, the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Army; converged cyber-physical solutions for critical infrastructure, and global military mission readiness and training services to the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Army; and technology services for advanced energy production systems, healthcare systems, environmental systems, and related infrastructure. In addition, the company offers intelligent transportation system management, train controls integration, smart cities software, and critical infrastructure cyber protection to the transportation authorities, rail, and transit entities; engineering services for complex infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels, roads and highways, airports, and rail and transit; and engineering, program management, and environmental solutions to private-sector industrial clients and public utilities. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk. It also provides business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration services, such as secure mail, large file transfer, fax, and electronic data interchange within a single platform; analytics solutions; and forensic security and automated cyber risk management software service. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its licensed product offerings into the customers' systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

