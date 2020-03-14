Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Parsons from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Get Parsons alerts:

NYSE PSN opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Parsons has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.09.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). Parsons had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $928.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Parsons by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.