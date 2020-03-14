Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Parsons from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Parsons to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. Parsons has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $45.40.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $928.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 667.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

