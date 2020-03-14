Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) CFO George L. Ball Acquires 30,000 Shares

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) CFO George L. Ball purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PSN opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. Parsons Corp has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.09.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $928.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Parsons by 420.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,924,000 after buying an additional 1,027,076 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Parsons by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,646,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

