Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 21,238 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Parsley Energy by 162.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 198,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,546,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,526,000 after buying an additional 354,766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 363,130 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks cut Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Parsley Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.34.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

PE opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.98. Parsley Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

