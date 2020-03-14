Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at National Bank Financial

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PXT. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources stock opened at C$14.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.67. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.76 and a 52 week high of C$25.11.

In related news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total transaction of C$1,150,625.00. Also, Director Ronald Douglas Miller sold 38,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total value of C$889,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$575,000. Insiders have sold 113,690 shares of company stock worth $2,624,378 over the last 90 days.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.