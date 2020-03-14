Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.32 EPS

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($1.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 242.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.

NYSE PACD opened at $0.75 on Friday. Pacific Drilling has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $15.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.12.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PACD shares. Fearnley Fonds reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pacific Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pacific Drilling from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

