Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $5.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.91.

OVV opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $753.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.16. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks bought 15,500 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $222,890.00. Also, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman bought 55,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 144,490 shares of company stock worth $1,026,497. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

