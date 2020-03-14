Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

