OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OSIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $97.29. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $69.37 and a 52-week high of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $305.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $2,079,167.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,894.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $90,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,685. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

