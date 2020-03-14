Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.01% of Orthopediatrics worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 62.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 258,146 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 21,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

KIDS stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $583.37 million, a P/E ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11. Orthopediatrics Corp has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $51.48.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. Research analysts predict that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KIDS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Orthopediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

