ORIX (NYSE:IX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded ORIX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ORIX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE IX opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.96. ORIX has a 1 year low of $63.84 and a 1 year high of $89.21. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.12). ORIX had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Research analysts expect that ORIX will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.6088 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. ORIX’s payout ratio is 224.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ORIX by 22.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in ORIX in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

