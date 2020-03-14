ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Oyj is a pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company’s core therapy consists of central nervous system disorders, oncology and respiratory. Its product pipeline includes inhaled Easyhaler(R) pulmonary drugs. Orion Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

ORION OYJ/ADR stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.56. ORION OYJ/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $303.95 million for the quarter. ORION OYJ/ADR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 29.17%. On average, analysts predict that ORION OYJ/ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Oyj engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and diagnostic tests worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and APIs.

