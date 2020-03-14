Orion Engineered Carbons SA Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 64.30%. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OEC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $645.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.78%.

In related news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $47,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,997.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Reers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,391.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,850 shares of company stock worth $163,702.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 47,933 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,081,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,080,000 after purchasing an additional 645,987 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 646,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

