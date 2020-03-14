Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 153,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $266,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ORTX opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $787.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.84.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.