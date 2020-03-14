Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Decreased by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,586,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 624,600 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 3.4% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.11% of Oracle worth $190,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,509 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,949,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Oracle by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in Oracle by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,521,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $186,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $47.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

