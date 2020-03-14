Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OPB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Opus Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lowered shares of Opus Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OPB opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. Opus Bank has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Opus Bank had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opus Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Opus Bank by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opus Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Opus Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

