Oppenheimer Lowers Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to Hold

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Oppenheimer currently has $125.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.81.

NYSE WMT opened at $114.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,205 shares of company stock valued at $47,651,640. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

